The Grateful Dead Tie Frank Sinatra & Elvis Presley For Record For Most Top 40 Albums On Billboard 200

THE GRATEFUL DEAD have made the record for most Billboard Top 40 albums by any act in history. The band has just earned their 58th album in the Top 40, with the debut of “Dave’s Picks Vol. 48” at No. 33 on this week’s Billboard 200. THE GRATEFUL DEAD are now tied with both Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley and are only one release away from breaking the record.

Produced and curated by David Lemieux, “Dave’s Picks Vol. 48” is the 40th installment in the beloved series to enter the Top 40. Each edition delivers complete, top-grade GRATEFUL DEAD shows that sound better than ever, released four times a year. “Dave’s Picks Vol. 48” is also THE GRATEFUL DEAD’s 44th Top 40 title released by Rhino Entertainment, and as Lemieux says, “‘Dave’s Picks’ is a testament to Rhino never veering off the path of its vision to treat Dead Heads with respect and caring.”

“Working with THE GRATEFUL DEAD is such a unique experience because they really are one of one,” adds Mark Pinkus, president of Rhino. “With over 2300 amazing shows in their illustrious 30-year career, Rhino has the wonderful responsibility to present those shows to new and old fans alike in a meaningful and magical way. Their continued chart success simply proves what we already know, there are still a lot of Dead Heads in the world and they dig what we do.”

“This is a testament to the enduring connection between THE GRATEFUL DEAD and their audience — a bond that is as strong today as it ever was and now spans multiple generations with huge numbers of new followers discovering them every day,” said Bernie Cahill, founding partner, Activist Artists Management, and manager of THE GRATEFUL DEAD.

This latest achievement caps another milestone year for THE GRATEFUL DEAD and Dead Heads everywhere. 2023 proved that the band’s ecosystem is as vibrant as ever. From the release of the “Here Comes Sunshine” box set to the 50th anniversary of “Wake Of The Flood”, new installments of “The Angel’s Share” outtakes and “Playing In The Band”‘s interactive mixing board, and more, THE DEAD remains committed to their community and traditions, with a pioneering devotion to complete accessibility.

THE GRATEFUL DEAD grew into a genuine American treasure. Since 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a connection between the band and its fans. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, THE GRATEFUL DEAD had attracted the most concertgoers ever, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to music. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record.