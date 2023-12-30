RIP: John Cutler, Producer For Grateful Dead, Dead At 73

Home News Jordan Rizo December 30th, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Tragically, John Cutler’s brother has confirmed his passing, due to a long illness he battled with. The producer for Grateful Dead died at age 73 on December 24, and it has certainly left people heart broken. Loudwire includes sentimental commentary from Cutler’s brother, Bill Cutler, which leaves fans devastated by the news.

In his words, Bill Cutler explains, ”My brother died on Christmas Eve after a long illness”. “I know he was loved by many of you, and in the coming days I will share some stories about his life, but right now our family needs time to process this and grieve.” Obviously, this is a very difficult time for Cutler’s family, as well as the rest of the people who shared the same adoration towards him. Nevertheless, it is relieving to note that Bill was aware of the abundance of love that was felt towards his brother. His desire to tell life stories of Cutler highlights Bill’s desire for people to never forget his brother and keep his spirit and legacy present.

Loudwire also includes band archivist David Lemeiux’s post about Cutler’s passing, in which he reflects back on their time together. In his statement, Lemieux wrote, “An incredibly talented audio engineer, mixer, and producer, John was a very kind person, one of the best”. The post was without a way for Lemeiux to process his friend’s passing, while also paying tribute to the great ways in which Cutlet contributed to his life.