Papa M Teams Up With Ryley Walker For Collaborative New Singles “One” & “Two”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 26th, 2024 - 5:39 PM

According to stereogum.com, last week, David Pajo released the latest Papa M album, Ballads Of Harry Houdini and now, he has joined forces with Ryley Walker for the collaborative tunes, “One” and “Two.” What is lovely about both songs is how the instrumentation fills the air with a lovely jazz vibe that can cause some people to dance along as they are listening.

Also, the string arrangement is stunning because each note contributes to emotional feeling of being human or being lost inside a totally different world, where the music controls the body, mind and soul. “One” and “Two” just shows how hungry both musicians are to create dynamic compositions.

<a href="https://ryleywalker.bandcamp.com/album/iiwii">iiwii by Papa M/Ryley Walker</a>

To help spread the news about the song, Walker went on social media to share his excitement: “Very big deal, to me, personally. No bigger papa m fan than me.”