David Pajo Shares New Papa M Single “People’s Free Food Program”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 3:01 PM

According to stereogum.com, Slint’s David Pajo is one of indie rock’s greatest guitar heroes and next year, Pajo will fill in for the late Andy Gill on Gang Of Four’s North American farewell tour. But Pajo has also continued to make his own music under his Papa M alias.

Earlier this year, Mike Watt and Papa M covered each other on a split 7 inch record and Next month, Pajo will release Ballads Of Harry Houdini, his first new Papa M album in six years. The artist has already posted lead single, “Ode To Mark White,” and today Pajo’s has another tune one for the listeners.

The new Papa M track is titled “People’s Free Food Program,” which is a catchy and upbeat instrumental that lasts nearly six minutes and the best part is how the ditty has plenty soul-shaking guitar riffs from Pajo. Also, the lovely rock and jazz vibe compliments the theme with sizzling sound.