David Pajo Releases New Single “Ode to Mark White” And Announces New Album Papa M for November 2024 Release

Lauren Rettig September 22nd, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Six years after the release of his all-acoustic album A Broke Moon Rises, David Pajo, also known as Papa M, has just dropped a new single “Ode to Mark White” along with an album announcement: Papa M: Ballads of Harry Houdini set to release November 22, 2024. Listen to “Ode to Mark White” below:

Right out of the gate, the instrumentals come crashing through, setting the stage for Pajo’s raspy and alluring voice. The drums’ beat creates a rhythmic and head-bobbing tune, and Pajo’s vocals flow beautifully throughout the chorus. The bass line in the bridge is intoxicating and adds a nuanced depth to the song; the six-minute long ballad is a testament to Pajo’s abilities on the guitar. Ballads of Harry Houdini is sure to be full of memorable tunes similar to that of “Ode to Mark White.”

Following Slint’s disbandment in the early 1990s, David Pajo began playing with several other artists, such as Will Oldham, Stereolab and Tortoise. Pajo has released music under several monikers including M is the Thirteenth Letter, Aerial M and Papa M. His music has ranged from math-rock to hardcore punk to electronica; Pajo is a multi-talented powerhouse and his new album only promises good tunes.

Pre-order Ballads of Harry Houdini here.

