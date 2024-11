Urine was alleged to have sexually groomed the accuser, provided her with a fake ID to attend concerts, drink with him and encouraged her to hide their relationship in public. In the suit, it was stated that Urine allegedly “manipulated [her] into believing that his sexually assaultive behavior was not criminal and that by engaging in sexual activity with him, [she] was actually helping to protect younger girls from sexual assaults.”

It was also alleged that Urine took pictures of her naked and made her “act like a small child and suck her thumb, drool and pee in her pants” during the alleged sexual acts. Warner Music Group, Warner Communications and Elektra Records were all named as co-defendants in the case along with the group’s former manager and producer Joseph Galus. Elektra were also accused of allegedly selling a Mindless Self Indulgence T-shirt that featured her image while she was still underage.

According to ThePRP, in March 2023 Judge John P. Cronan sided with the labels’ motion to dismiss the claims against them. He deemed that the allegations failed to meet the requirements to merit the claims under New York law. The claims against Galus were also later dismissed voluntarily, leaving the Mindless Self Indulgence singer as the lone defendant. Over time, Urine sought to have the remainder of the lawsuit dismissed. Eventually, the two sides negotiated an agreement to settle out of court.

On March 17, the plaintiff’s counsel told the judge, “Plaintiff and Defendant Euringer have reached an agreement to settle this case. The parties are in the process of executing, and complying with, the formal agreement. Should the parties complete the settlement, the parties will promptly notify this Court and request resumption of the litigation.” On March 28, 2024, the request to close the case was granted.