Serj Tankian and Jimmy Urine’s Long-Awaited Fuktronic Record to Be Released Friday

Aaron Grech May 6th, 2020 - 9:13 PM

The frontman for System of a Down Serj Tankian and Jimmy Urine, the leader of the electropunk outfit Mindless Self Indulgence have been teasing the Fuktronic record since 2012. This film soundtrack without a film was originally set for release on Record Store Day, however the postponement of the event left the record without a tentative release date.

Tankian and Urine have now revealed that the project will be released this Friday, May 8th on various streaming and downloadable platforms. The project takes inspiration from British gangster films by directors such as Guy Ritchie, while ShadowMachine Studios, who have worked on animated programs such as BoJack Horseman, TripTank, and Robot Chicken have partnered up with the duo to create some visuals for the project. The two also held a discussion on the project, which was uploaded on YouTube.

“Jimmy and I cooked up the idea one day while we were laughing about how over the top that genre of film is, with their seedy characters and curse laden dialogue,” Tankian explained in a press release. “So, we decided to create our own cast of characters, write them a loose storyline full of F-Bombs and worse, then hit the studio to create this soundtrack.”

Tankian released a classically influenced song in Armenian titled “Hayastane” last month. Proceeds from this track are being used to support the My Step Foundation, an Armenian organization that supports public health, while assisting with COVID-19 relief in the country.

Urine teamed up with Marvel Comics last year to soundtrack the “War of The Realms” in-universe event and storyline.

