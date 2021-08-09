Jimmy Urine of Mindless Self Indulgence Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery of a Minor in the Late ’90s

Home News Alison Alber August 9th, 2021 - 9:50 PM

Mindless Self Indulgence frontman and singer James Euringer, aka Jimmy Urine, is being sued for the alleged sexual battery of a minor. The lawsuit is about the alleged actions of the singer between 1997 and 1999. The lawsuit, which was filed at the New York Supreme Court, alleges that the punk singer was in a sexual relationship with the anonymous plaintiff when she was 15, and the singer was allegedly 27, according to Pitchfork.

Rolling Stone reports that the lawsuit further alleges that Euringer “groomed and manipulated [her] into believing that his sexually assaultive behavior was not criminal and that by engaging in sexual activity with him, Plaintiff was actually helping to protect younger girls from sexual assaults.” The complaint also claims that Euringer was allegedly aware of her being a minor and treated her like his girlfriend in a consensual relationship.

The lawsuit also notes that Euringer allegedly provided her with a fake I.D., so she could join him on tour and consume alcohol. He allegedly also asked her to act “like a small child” during intercourse. He further allegedly required her to “play it cool” when the two were in public and not to show display of affection in public, only in private.

There is also a part of the lawsuit that alleges that Euringer “is a Self-Identified and Self-Promoted Pedophile.” In 1996 the band was looking for a new drummer, putting out an advertisement stating the new bandmate has to be comfortable performing with a band of pedophiles. Part of the lawsuit is also some of the work by the band. This includes some of the lyrics of their song “Pantyshot, ” which is written from the point of view of a pedophile. The artwork for the band’s 1999 album Tight has also been part of the exhibition. The band is known for promoting themselves with so-called shock tactics.

Warner Music Group Corp, WMG’s former parent company Warner Communications LLC and Elektra Entertainment Group, the band’s record label until 2002, as well as the band’s former producer and manager James Galus are also being sued alongside Euringer.

The lawsuit claims that Galus and Elektra allegedly knew about the sexual behavior between Euringer and the plaintiff. The suit accuses them of “negligence and aiding and abetting sexual battery,” Rolling Stone further reports.