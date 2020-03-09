Serj Tankian And Jimmy Urine’s Long-Awaited Collaborative Fuktronic LP To See April 2020 Record Store Day Vinyl Release

Home News Luke Hanson March 9th, 2020 - 8:57 PM

System of a Down lead vocalist Serj Tankian and Mindless Self Indulgence lead singer Jimmy Urine have announced a release date for their long-awaited Fuktronic LP. It will drop on vinyl on April 18 in celebration of Record Store Day.

The 12-track record was conceived as the ultimate electronic soundtrack for a one-of-a-kind British Gangster Film. “Our dynamic is very chill, which is why we do this kind of stuff, especially because, with Fuktronic, it’s electronic-type soundtrack music, which we’ve both been doing a lot of on our own,” Urine said of the project. “Fuktronic is a 12-track journey; four instrumentals and eight tracks featuring original scripted and voice-acted dialogue that chronicle the trials and tribulations of a fresh-out-of-prison British gangster who hasn’t learned his lesson.”

Fuk’d up things come to those who wait. Excited to announce that @fuktronic, a project that @jimmyurine from and I have been working on for many years, will finally be coming out in style exclusively on limited edition vinyl for @recordstoreday on 4/18. https://t.co/T5Ujnx6SGL — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) March 9, 2020

Record Store Day is a biannual event that started in 2008 and has since occurred on one Saturday in April and on Black Friday each year. Its purpose is to celebrate and support the culture of the independently-owned record store. Other bands participating in Record Store Day release events include Denzel Curry, Brandi Carlile and Mac DeMarco, releasing a series of covers and unreleased demos, as well as the late Chuck Mosley, who will have his first-ever live album released in honor of his passing.

Curry’s released include covers of Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade” and Bad Brains’ “I Against I.” Carlile will be dropping covers of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.” DeMarco is dropping previously unreleased demos.

The Fuktronic album will be a limited release of 2,500 individually-numbered copies on blue marbled vinyl.

Track listing:

Chase Parole Shot Frenchy Guns Ladies Kit Kat Klub Russian TTFO Flight Fail Credits

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado