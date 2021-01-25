Trey Songz Arrested Following Altercation with Police at Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Game

Home News Aaron Grech January 25th, 2021 - 4:10 PM

R&B star Trey Songz was arrested following an altercation with a police officer during a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 24. According to the Fader the performer was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and trespassing.

Video of this confrontation was uploaded online, and shows Trey Songz struggling with the officer. According to Spin, Trey Songz allegedly “put an officer in a headlock,” during the confrontation. Rolling Stone reports that the singer was eventually released, but neither the police officers nor Trey Songz attorneys have spoken about the incident as of press time. Video of the incident shows an officer attempting to detain Trey Songz while he was seated at the game, which was quickly followed by a physical altercation between both parties. Witnesses reportedly stated that the confrontation began after Trey Songz attempted to calm down a few hecklers.

Trey Songz attracted some controversy last month when he performed an indoor concert to a reportedly unmasked and non-socially distanced crowd in Columbus, Ohio. Up to 500 people attended this performance, causing the eventual shutdown of the Aftermath nightclub, which stood accused of violating multiple health codes.

As a singer responsible for a number of hits including “Say Aah,” “Can’t Help but Wait” and “Bottoms Up” featuring Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz has been active in the music industry for well over a decade. His latest studio album Back Home was released last year and featured Ty Dolla Sign, Davido and Swae Lee.