Trey Songz Alleged Rape Lawsuit Dismissed

November 2nd, 2022

In February, an unnamed woman filed a lawsuit against the R&B singer-songwriter Trey Songz claiming that the musician had allegedly raped her. T0day, on November 2, Pitchfork reports that the case has been dismissed, confirming with the singer’s attorney, Randall M. Awad, that the case was dismissed by the court.

The suit, originally filed nine months ago, claimed that the alleged rape had taken place in 2016. Trey Songz has continued to maintain that the allegations are false. After the suit was dismissed in July, the accuser, identified anonymously as Jane Doe, filed a separate suit again with the same accusation.

According to Pitchfork, the basis for the recent dismissal comes from the statue of limitations of the accuser’s claim. In court, Trey Songz’s legal team was able to successfully assert that the lawsuit for the woman’s claim, with the alleged crime taking place in 2016, would need to have been filed in or before 2018. Because the statute of limitations for the claim expired in 2018, the accuser no longer has any legal basis to sue the musician, causing the suit to be dismissed.

Last year, Trey Songz had an altercation with Kansas police at a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game, leading to the singer being arrested.