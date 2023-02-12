Trey Songz Rape Lawsuit Refiled

Home News Hannah Boyle February 12th, 2023 - 5:59 AM

Trey Songz once again faces a 20 million dollar lawsuit originally filed in 2016 for alleged sexual misconduct. Trey Songz stands accused of allegedly raping a woman back in 2016, and although the case was originally dismissed, the said case has been refiled against the R&B singer and rapper.

According to sources at Pitchfork, the original judge on the lawsuit ruled that the alleged rape had passed the statute of limitations. The current lawsuit alleges that on the night of March 24, 2016, Trey Songz invited a woman upstairs during the party. Despite this woman’s refusal at the musician, Trey allegedly threw her down and forced unwanted sexual intercourse onto her. The alleged violent assault led to severe physical and psychological trauma leading to the lawsuit in question. The complaint alleges that the woman fought in protest and made audibly clear that there was no consent for the act. The alleged victim then left the party and sought help from a nearby hospital where she sought treatment for the alleged attack.