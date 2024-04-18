Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard Announces New Album Harmonics For July 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Moments Die”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Joe Goddard has announced that his third solo album, Harmonics, will be released on July 12. Across 14 tracks of left of centre dance music, touching on UK garage, house, hip-hop, pop and disco, Goddard opens the floor for a number of collaborators. The voice of Ibibio Sound Machine’s Eno Williams rides the afro house groove of “Progress,” while starry eyed boom bap track “When Love’s Out of Fashion” features UK rapper Oranje. Former Wild Beasts frontman Hayden Thorpe lends his uniquely expressive vocal to the low-slung house of “Summon” and Joe’s Hot Chip bandmates Alexis Taylor and Al Doyle both appear on the gleaming half step ballad “Heal Your Mind.”

Alongside the album announcement, Goddard shares the opening track from Harmonics, “Moments Die,” which features featuring lush vocals of Brooklyn singer Barrie. The electronic pop duet came about after Goddard was working on a remix of a song that Barrie featured on and fell in love with her voice.

Talking about the song, Goddard says: “My new single ‘Moments Die’ features a beautiful vocal contribution from my friend Barrie which for me is a highlight of my forthcoming album. My words were inspired by John Berger’s book ‘And Our Faces, My Heart, Brief as Photos.'”

Harmonics Track List

1. Moments Die featuring Barrie

2. Progress featuring Ibibio Sound Machine

3. Destiny featuring Findia

4. New World (Flow) featuring Fiorious

5. When Love’s Out Of Fashion featuring Oranje

6. Follow You

7. On My Mind

8. Summon featuring Hayden Thorpe

9. When You Call featuring Findia

10. Out At Night

11. Mountains featuring Alexis Taylor and Al Doyle

12. Ghosts featuring Tom McFarland

13. Miles Away featuring Falle Nioke

14. Revery featuring Alabaster DePlume