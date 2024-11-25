Wormrot Reunites Original Lineup In Tokyo and Announces First US Shows With Founding Members In Over 10 Years

Home News Skylar Jameson November 25th, 2024 - 5:55 PM

Singaporean grindcore band Wormrot is officially returning with their original lineup for their first US shows in a decade with founding members! BrooklynVegan reports that this summer, Wormrot parted ways with their drummer, who joined the band in 2015, Vijesh Ghariwala. After that, in 2022, after Wormrot released their album Hiss, vocalist Arif Suhaimi left the band as well. Wormrot was just left with guitarist and co-founder of the band Nurrasyid “Rasyid” Juraimi as its sole member. But shortly after that, the band announced that they’d reunite with its three original members. Radyid and Arif will be back together with Wormrot’s original drummer Fitri, with a set of live shows.

Wormrot played their first reunion show in Singapore about two weeks ago. Then, the band did a very short tour in Japan that concluded last weekend. Watch a video from one of their Tokyo reunion shows below!

With these shows came the announcement of more Wormrot concerts! The band announced they will be playing during Maryland Deathfest 2025 and Underground Remains Open Air in Germany. Wormrot’s performance at Maryland Deathfest will be their first US show with their original lineup in over 10 years! Maryland Deathfest is happening May 22-25, 2025, with an additional Pre-Fest show on May 21st. Tickets for Maryland Deathfest 2025 are still available here. As far as Underground Remains Open Air goes, it’s scheduled for May 31, 2025, but is expected to add more dates. To keep up with the latest from Underground Remains Open Air check out their website.