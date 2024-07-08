Wormrot Announce Departure Of Drummer Vijesh Ghariwala

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Back in 2022 Wormrot released their album, Hiss and then revealed that the album would be their last with co founding vocalist Arif. And now, Wormrot has also parted ways with drummer Vijesh Ghariwalawho, which leaves co founding guitarist Nurrasyid “Rasyid” Juraimi as the only remaining band member.

To help further explain the situation, Juraimi says: “After much reflection and mutual respect, Vijesh and I have decided to part ways. We’re grateful for the journey we’ve shared and we look forward to new opportunities individually. I’d like to thank Vijesh for his years of contribution, and everyone for believing in us along the way.”

Wormrot had been touring with Implore’s vocalist Gabriel Dubko, who is filling in for Arif but there is no word on a new permanent vocalist yet. Stay tuned to find out what will next for Wormrot.