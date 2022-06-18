Wormrot Announce New Album Hiss For July 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “Voiceless Choir”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 18th, 2022 - 2:07 PM

The Singapore hit metal band is making its way into fourth album titled Hiss. While the complete album is set for July 8, Wormrot wanted to celebrate the release with sharing one of the tracks plus a full on music video! Guitairst Rasyid Juraimi composed the track and wrote the lyrics along with lead vocalist Arif Rot. Juraimi talked about the song, “‘Voiceless Choir’ is our most dynamic song on the album, combining different styles and subgenres back-to-back. It’s one of the earliest songs we wrote, but it was only completed near the end of the whole writing process. It’s a song about betrayal, revenge and the satisfaction of ending the life of the one you trusted most.”



The band wastes no time to introduce themselves, as the crazy and thrilling chants from Rot begin, followed by the drums and the wicked electric guitar. The music video shows snippets and sneak peaks of the band playing. The video is also a tribute to the hit Korean trilogy horror, the Revenge Trilogy. The trilogy also includes sound tracks from Wormrot “Grieve” and “Weeping Willow”. The Revenge Trilogy is also Wormrot’s first narrative style video. The trilogy took inspiration from Korean crime shows such as Triple 9, Crime Watch, and Female Prisoner Scorpion.

While fans have to wait for the release of the album, they can also pre-order the complete set here! In other news, check out our other story on the old lead singer Arif Suhaimi leaving Wormrot.