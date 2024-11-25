Fontaines D.C. Plays “Desire” Live For The First Time

Home News Skylar Jameson November 25th, 2024 - 7:12 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Fontaines D.C. are currently in the middle of their tour throughout the UK and Ireland. Fontaines D.C. played two shows at Alexandra Palace, starting on Friday, November 22nd. During these shows, the band played their song “Desire” for the first time live. “Desire” is a fan-favorite song that comes from Fontaines D.C.’s recently released album Romance.

As shared by NME, during their show Fontaines D.C. played songs such as “Jackie Down The Line”, “Televised Mind”, “A Hero’s Death” and “Boys In The Better Land” with songs from their newest album “Death Kink”, “Bug”, “Sundowner”, and “Favourite”. But during the encore, Fontaines D.C. played their first live performance of “Desire”. Watch videos from Fontaine D.C.’s show below.

During this show, the band also made a statement in support of the “Free Palestine” movement, after seeing a Palestinian flag in the crowd. There was also a technical difficulty, but soon enough the band returned to the stage for a performance of “Too Real” before closing with “Startburster”.

Fontaines D.C. will continue to tour the UK and Ireland throughout 2024. They also have a North American tour planned for next Spring, along with a plethora of festival sets and headlining shows in the summer of 2025. Tickets to their upcoming shows can be found here. You can also check out Fontaines D.C.’s website for updates!