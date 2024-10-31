Fontaines D.C. Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2024 - 3:47 PM

Fresh off a summer of sold-out shows across Europe and North America, acclaimed Irish rock band Fontaines D.C. have unveiled plans to return to the United States in 2025. The tour, in support of their lauded fourth album, Romance, kicks off in Seattle and makes stops in Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and Washington D.C. before concluding at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets can be purchased HERE on November 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fontaines D.C. have earned a global reputation for their blistering live shows when Romance was first brought to life in front of huge crowds at Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds Festivals before a string of sold-out shows in Europe and the UK. The band has also recently announced that their upcoming show at London’s Finsbury Park, scheduled for August 2025, has also sold out of all 45,000 tickets.

Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates

4/17 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA *SOLD OUT*

4/18 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC *SOLD OUT*

4/19 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR *SOLD OUT*

4/21 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

4/22 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

4/24 – Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX

4/25 – White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) – Houston, TX

4/26 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX

4/28 – Civic Theatre – New Orleans, LA

4/29 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

4/30 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

5/2 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

5/3 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

5/4 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

5/6 – The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN

5/7 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

5/10 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

5/11 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

5/13 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

5/14 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

5/16 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister