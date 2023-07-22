Chris Stapleton Shares Somber New Single “White Horse” and Announces New Album “Higher”

Home News Zach Monteiro July 22nd, 2023 - 12:57 PM

Country singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton has just announced his fifth studio-length album titled Higher; his first project since his 2020 LP Starting Over. With the announcement of the new album also comes his newest single “White Horse”.

The new song features a strong instrumental opening with its plucked guitar strings before the drums begin to kick in alongside Stapleton’s vocals. The vocals warn Stapleton’s lover to wait for him to settle down and better himself, saying “If that’s the kind of love you wanna wait for, hold on tight, girl, I ain’t there yet.” The song was written by Stapleton himself along with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson.

Stapleton’s upcoming album Higher was produced by himself, his wife Morgane and Dave Cobb. Produced at Nashville’s RCA Studio’s, the new album will showcase Stapleton and Co. ‘s vocals and instrumentals, with Chris being on the acoustic, electric and slide electric guitars, Derek Mixon on drums, J.T. Cure on Bass and Morgane on the synthesizer, tambourine and background vocals.

Chris Stapleton is currently on his “All American Road Show”, touring throughout the US and parts of Canada. His next scheduled performance is slated for July 22nd in Cullman, Alabama at the Rock the South Music Festival.

Chris Stapleton’s upcoming studio album Higher is scheduled to release on November 10th. Pre-orders can be found here.

Higher Tracklist:

What Am I Gonna Do South Dakota Trust It Takes A Woman The Fire Think I’m In Love With You Loving You On My Mind White Horse Higher The Bottom The Day I Die Crosswind Weight Of Your World Mountains Of My Mind

“All-American Road Show” Dates:

July 22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium

August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage (SOLD OUT)

August 18—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Montréal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 24—Memphis, TX—FedEx Forum

August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

August 26—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

October 5—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 6—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Long Island, NY—UBS Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 12—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Arena

October 13—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

October 19—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Austin, TX—Moody Center (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Austin, TX—Moody Center (SOLD OUT)

October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center§ (SOLD OUT)

October 27—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

