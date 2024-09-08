Above & Beyond Team Up With Richard Bedford For Collaborative New Single “Heart Of Stone”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans September 8th, 2024 - 5:05 PM

Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond has shared a collaborative new single with Richard Bedford titled “Heart of Stone.” Along with the new song, Above & Beyond released a lyric visualizer for “Heart of Stone.” It is Above & Beyond’s latest release since their cover of New Order’s “Blue Monday,” that has recently gone viral on TikTok.

This is not the first time that Above & Beyond has collaborated with Richard Bedford, the songs, “Thing Called Love,” “Alone Tonight” are songs for which Above & Beyond collaborated with Richard Bedford. “Sun & Moon” was another collaborative single with Richard Bedford. The song was an instant heartfelt classic, released thirteen years ago with millions of streams.

“Sun & Moon” is a timeless piece on long lost love. It was released with a dynamic music video following two individuals yearning for the love they shared in the past while Above & Beyond’s classic electronic sound echos the message. It features these two people throughout their lives, pining for the one who got away.

Much like “Sun & Moon,” “Heart of Stone” is a lively dance tune with emotional lyrics. Unlike “Sun & Moon,” “Heart of Stone” focuses on found love and found family. It uses the analogy of a heart of stone melting because the speaker is no longer alone. The heartfelt and passionate message is backed with a vibrant electronic beat.

The visualizer is a dynamic photo of a heart made out of stone with a wide spectrum of colors shimmering over it. It amplifies the message of love and adds to the fun-loving atmosphere the sing provides.

“Heart of Stone” was originally shared live at one of Above & Beyond’s unique Group Therapy 500 celebrations in 2022. Which are radio shows done by the band where they talk about all thing’s music and Above & Beyond, as well as featuring vibrant live performances. They have live shows this fall, as well as another Group Therapy Session from Mexico on October 19th, 2024, which will be the first in two years.

Above & Beyond Upcoming Live Shows:

10/19/2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – ABGT600 (Above & Beyond Group Therapy 600 Celebration)

10/25/2024 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/22/2024-11/23/2024 – Long Beach, CA – Dreamstate SoCal

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi