Above & Beyond Release Lead Single From New Album “React”

Lauren Rettig November 3rd, 2024 - 5:00 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Above & Beyond has just released the lead single “React” from their upcoming EP Tranquility Base Vol. 2. Listen below:

The track is a mesmerizing display of the group’s music-making abilities; with a heavy bassline in the background and multiple tempo changes, “React” has been making waves in the electronic music circuit and is set to become a club and festival favorite. Originally debuted at the Radio 1 Dance show back in March at the Drumsheds in London, the track was recently played at Above & Beyond’s Group Therapy 600 celebrations in Mexico City, where it was met with uproarious approval from the 14,000 people in attendance.

Above & Beyond has been busy this year – with a series of worldwide shows spanning from Brazil, Canada, the UK and the US, the GRAMMY Award-nominated founders of Anjunabeats have also released a collaborative single with Richard Bedford and faced a new wave of fans as a Tik Tok dance trend caused their cover of New Order’s “Blue Monday” to go viral.

The group has also been working hard on the aforementioned Tranquility Base Vol. 2, whose name refers to Above and Beyond’s Tranquility Base alias, revered for its contribution to the trance genre, including iconic records such as “Surrender,” “Oceanic” and “Razorfish.” Following the success of Volume 1 of the EP series last year, Above & Beyond are back with another set of five club-shaking instrumental tracks. The Tranquility Base Vol. 1 EP peaked at the #1 slot on Beatport’s Techno releases chart, with singles “Angry JP8” and “500” hitting Beatport Trance #1.

Tranquility Base Vol. 2 will be released on December 6; for updates on the release, visit the band’s website.