Primal Scream Announce New Album Come Ahead For November 2024 Release, Share New Single “Love Insurrection”

July 17th, 2024 - 11:43 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Iconic British rock band Primal Scream has announced their much-anticipated 12th studio album, Come Ahead, set for release on November 8th. Produced by David Holmes and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and Andrew Innes, it’s their first album in eight years.

According to BrooklynVegan, Gillespie expressed his excitement for the new album, saying, “I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer.”

The album’s title, a Glaswegian term for a fight challenge, reflects the aggressive attitude and resilient spirit of the Glaswegian people, which infuses the album.

Gillespie further elaborated, “There is a message of hope in the record, but it’s tempered with an acceptance of the worst side of human nature.” This duality of hope and realism is a defining characteristic of Come Ahead.

“Love Insurrection” invites listeners into a rich disco vibe, with production filled with strings, groovy basslines, and Gillespie’s emotive vocals, creating a cinematic feel that could belong in a James Bond movie. The song captures the essence of rebellion and love, themes that are likely to resonate throughout the upcoming album. Primal Scream has continually pushed the boundaries of rock music since their formation in 1982. With hits like “Movin’ On Up” and “Loaded,” the band has cemented its place in music history. Come Ahead is set to be another milestone in their storied career.

