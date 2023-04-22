The Damned Are International Spies in New Video for Track “You’re Gonna Realise”

Home News Karen Whitlock April 22nd, 2023 - 2:14 PM

The Damned at The Belasco Theater

The Damned is back with a new music video and track for “You’re Gonna Realise”, ahead their upcoming album, Darkadelic‘s release. The 12-track punk rock album will release on April 28, nearly 5 years after their previous album, Evil Spirits. The Damned had a reunion tour featuring its original members, Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James, back in 2022, and famously opened for Blondie at Pier 17 in New York in the same year. Luckily, they will soon be on the road again shortly after Darkadelic is released. Another track on the album, “The Invisible Man”, was also released as a music video in February, featuring dazzling visuals of the band members performing at a party. Darkadelic also includes new member William Granville-Taylor on drums, with mixing and mastering by John Davis and Thomas Mitchener, of Gorillaz and The Futureheads fame, respectively.

“You’re Gonna Realise” is a vastly different visual journey than “The Invisible Man”, with throwbacks to 1960s James Bond films with its typography, costumes, and even an opening cinematic fit for a feature film.

While the video plays out similarly to the story of a spy film, the track is modern and stays faithful to The Damned’s repertoire. The band, dressed head to toe in spy gear, are shown performing intermittently throughout the video. Dave Vanian’s vocals are surprisingly mellow, and the instrumentals are bright and upbeat. Contrary to the grittiness to “The Invisible Man”, “You’re Gonna Realise” leans into classic rock sounds. The video was directed by Martin Gooch, who has maintained an ongoing theme of theatrical vibrancy set by “The Invisible Man” and “Beware of the Clown”.

According to a press release, Darkadelic will be “a late-era joyride full of grace and power” almost 50 years since their formation in the late 1970s. The album’s West Coast tour will kick off on May 20, and with locations and dates as follows:

5/20 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

5/21 – Belasco Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

5/23 – The Ventura Theatre – Ventura, CA

5/24 – House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA

5/25 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

5/26 – Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival – Las Vegas, NV (non-headlining)

According to the band’s website, the tour will then venture overseas for the following dates:

6/2 – Powerstation – Auckland, New Zealand

6/3 – San Fran – Wellington, New Zealand

6/5 – The Gov – Adelaide, Australia

6/7 – The Princess Theatre – Woolloongabba, Australia

6/8 – The Metro Theatre – Sydney, Australia

6/9 – Forum Theatre – Melbourne, Australia

8/3 – Rebellion Festivals 2023 – Blackpool, United Kingdom

Darkadelic can be pre-ordered here.