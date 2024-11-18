PJ Harvey Covers “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division For Bad Sisters Season 2

Home News Skylar Jameson November 18th, 2024 - 3:13 PM

Musician PJ Harvey has released her own cover of the Joy Division track “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” The cover song was made for Bad Sisters Season 2, an Apple TV+ original series. Consequence shares that Harvey recorded the “Love Will Tear Us Apart” cover with composer Tim Phillips. “Love Will Tear Us Apart” highlights Harvey’s vocals beautifully. The melodies she sings flow easily as she sings. Interesting electronic elements are incorporated into the cover as well. One of those is the dynamic synth beat, a defining element of the song. In addition to the synths, there’s an intriguing vocoder part towards the end of the song that makes the chorus echo.

Listen to Harvey’s cover of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”:

This cover is not Harvey’s first piece of music she’s worked on for the show. She previously recorded a cover of “Who by Fire” by Leonard Cohen for the first season of Bad Sisters. “Who by Fire” is the song you hear when you watch the series’ opening theme during each episode! Then, in 2022, Phillips and Harvey teamed up on another cover for the show on Apple TV+. That time, the song was a cover of the traditional folk song “Run On”. She also worked with a different show when she made the song “Holloway” and released the demo of “Eugene Alone” for the musical, London Tide.

Season 2 of Bad Sisters will be released on November 13th. As for Harvey, she recently completed her first North American tour in seven years during the album cycle for I Inside the Old Year Dying (2023). The tour included a stop at the Glastonbury Festival, this past summer.