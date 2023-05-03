PJ Harvey Announces New Album ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’ For July 2023 Release

Home News Roy Lott May 3rd, 2023 - 10:20 AM

PJ Harvey has announced her much anticipated tenth studio album, I Inside the Old Year Dying. The new album, Harvey’s first since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project will be released on July 7 via Partisan Records. The album is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish. Along with the album announcement, she has officially released the song and music video to the lead single “A Child’s Question, August,” directed by Steve Gullick. Check it out below.

The new songs Harvey says, offer “a resting space, a solace, a comfort, a balm – which feels timely for the times we’re in.”

It was recorded at Battery Studios, in North West London. “The studio was set up for live play, and that’s all we did,” she says. “I think the album is about searching, looking – the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning,” says Harvey. “Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love – it’s tinged with sadness and loss, but it’s loving. I think that’s what makes it feel so welcoming: so open.” Harvey announced her return on Monday.

I Inside the Old Year Dying tracklist:

Prayer at the Gate Autumn Term Lwonesome Tonight Seem an I The Nether-edge I Inside the Old Year Dying All Souls A Child’s Question, August I Inside the Old I Dying August A Child’s Question, July A Noiseless Noise