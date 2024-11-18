Leon Bridges Announces New Summer Dates Added To The Leon Tour

Home News Skylar Jameson November 18th, 2024 - 1:15 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Award-winning, electrifying performer Leon Bridges has added more dates to his completely sold out tour titled, The Leon Tour. This tour is in conjunction with Bridges’ new album, Leon. The Leon Tour dates that were just announced will include shows throughout the West Coast of the United States. During this tour, Bridges is excited to be taking the stage to perform his music at the Hollywood Bowl for the second time, on Friday, June 5th!

American Express® Card Members will have access to an early ticket presale on Thursday, November 21st, at 10 pm PT. The press release for these added dates states that there will also be other types of presales and directs those interested in taking advantage of that to Ticketmaster for more information. Tickets for these shows will be available for anybody who’s interested in purchasing, through Ticketmaster, on Friday, November 22nd, starting at 10 am PT.

Bridges will continue to donate $1 from every ticket sold to these new shows directly to his and football coach Gary Patterson’s charity, The Big Good. According to The Big Good website, the charity “supports local organizations that share in our mission and are focused on addressing critical unmet needs in our community.” Bridges and Patterson’s The Big Good has already done a lot of “big good”, as their website shared that the charity was able to put $2.5 million towards initiatives supporting educational and workforce development in Fort Worth, Texas.

Support for Bridges’ The Leon Tour comes from LA LAM and Kashus Culpepper. They will each appear at select shows, so make sure to check the tour dates at the bottom of this article to see who’s playing in your city! In addition, during the LA show, Bridges will be joined by a special guest. Fellow Texan, Charley Crockett will be gracing the stage, for a sure to be a wonderful performance!

For more information on these newly added dates on The Leon Tour, check out the tour section of Bridges’ website!

The Leon Tour Dates:

* Support from LA LOM

^ Support from Kashus Culpepper

? Support to be announced

# Support from Charley Crockett

& Support from An Evening With



5/16/25 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater *

5/18/25 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater ^

5/20/25 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre ^

5/22/25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater *

5/23/25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5/25/25 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^

5/28/25 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater *

5/30/25 – Carnation, WA – Remlinger Farms *

5/31/25 – Carnation, WA – Remlinger Farms *

6/1/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

6/4/25 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre ?

6/5/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl #

6/7/25 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue &