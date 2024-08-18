Leon Bridges Announces Fall 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig August 18th, 2024 - 2:17 PM

GRAMMY Award-winning Texas recording artist Leon Bridges has announced dates for his upcoming fall tour, Leon Bridges: The Leon Tour.

Leon’s intention behind the tour was to find smaller, intimate venues to perform in with his band and supporting act Hermanos Gutiérrez. Bridges went on to say that the tour “ends with a truly epic night in Fort Worth–aka Panther City–joined by my friend and Texas legend, Charley Crockett.”

Ticket presales start on Tuesday, August 20, and all tickets are available to the public on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM PST. Bridges is excited to share that $1 from every ticket sold will go directly to his charity, The Big Good.

The Big Good was founded by Bridges and football coach Gary Patterson in 2020. The organization’s mission is to address the developing needs within the Fort Worth community. The Big Good has since granted over $2.5 million to its community partners, focusing on initiatives that support educational and workforce development in the community (via The Big Good).

View the tour dates below:

Leon Bridges: The Leon Tour

10/04/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Music Festival

10/11/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Music Festival

10/15/24 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/16/24 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

10/18/24 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

10/22/24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10/24/24 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

10/25/24 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

10/27/24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/28/24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/30/24 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/31/24 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

11/01/24 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

11/03/24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/04/24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/06/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

11/07/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

11/08/24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/10/24 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

11/11/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/12/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/13/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/15/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz