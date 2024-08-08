Leon Bridges Announces New Album Leon For October 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single & Video For “Peaceful Place”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2024 - 2:40 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Leon Bridges has announced his fourth full-length LP, Leon, will be released on October 4 through Columbia Records. The highly anticipated release notably marks the artist’s first album in three years and is heralded with today’s release of his new single, “Peaceful Place.” Filmed in the outskirts of Mexico City, the official video gives a candid look at the recording of the album, showcasing the artist’s explorations as he finds inspiration in the culture with his newfound state of mind that no one can take away.

While talking about his upcoming album, the artist says: “Leon has been a long-time coming. I started writing pieces of it as far back as Gold-Diggers Sound. They didn’t fit what I was trying to do with that album and I tried moving on. But I couldn’t shake them because they’re part of me. And, if I’m honest, also because I think this is some of my most excellent work yet.”

Bridges adds: “In many ways, Leon has been in the works since my childhood. This record is about simpler days. It’s about time spent in my beloved Fort Worth and the experiences that made me the man I am today. It’s soulful music in the truest sense – it’s imbued with my soul. I’m excited to share these stories about my home, about nostalgia, about my upbringing, about where I’m from, with all of you. I hope this music brings you back to your roots and your journey.”

Leon Tack List

1. When A Man Cries

2. That’s What I Love

3. Laredo

4. Panther City

5. Ain’t Got Nothing On You

6. Simplify

7. Teddy’s Tune

8. Never Satisfied

9. Peaceful Place

10. Can’t Have It All

11. Ivy

12. Ghetto Honeybee

13. God Loves Everyone

