TV On The Radio Share Previously Unreleased Bonus Track “Dry Drunk Emperor (2005 Recording)”

The band TV On The Radio have shared the anticipated bonus track “Dry Drunk Emperor (2005 Recording).” The band released their 20th anniversary edition of their debut album Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty. The anniversary edition of their album featured 5 bonus tracks including “Dry Drunk Emperor (2005 Recording).”

“Dry Drunk Emperor (2005 Recording)” is nothing short of an emotional and heartfelt song. The slow tempo with mild drums speeds up at times adding melancholy throughout the song. TV On The Radio has really outdone themselves with this track as they perfectly encapsulate emotion through the tempo of their song. Their soft vocals amplify the emotional effect that they ensue through their music.

The 20th anniversary edition of their debut album tracklist includes:

The Wrong Way Dreams King Eternal Ambulance Poppy Don’t Love You Bomb Yourself Wear You Out Staring At The Sun You Could Be Love Staring At The Sun (Demo)* New Health Rock (single)* Modern Romance (from the “New Health Rock” single)* Final Fantasy (2004 recording)* Dry Drunk Emperor (2005 recording)*

*bonus tracks

The album was originally released in March of 2004. Rolling Stones named it, “an immaculate album about disappointment in all its forms: romantic, civic, psychological”





