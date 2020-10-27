Tenacious D Covers Rocky Horror Picture Show Classic “Time Warp” with Appearances by Susan Sarandon, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, John Waters, Peaches and More

Home News Aaron Grech October 27th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Comedy rock duo Tenacious D have released a cover of “Time Warp,” which originally appeared on the 1975 cult film classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. This cover was accompanied by a music video featuring politicians, actors and of course musical guests, to encourage listeners to vote.

The cover is nearly identical to the original, with the main difference being Jack Black’s vocals, which still manage to capture the campy aesthetic of the original. The video shows Black and Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass performing in costumes inspired by the film, cut in between moments featuring the actual film and their special guests. The final moments of the visual encourage viewers to “vote.”

This video features appearances from Susan Sarandon, Reggie Watts, Michael Peña, George Takei, Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ezra Miller, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sarah Silverman and Phoebe Bridgers, who say “it’s just a jump to the left, while John Waters, Senator Elizabeth Warren, John Heilemann, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eric Andre, Ilana Glazer, King Princess and Peaches say “put you hands on your hips.”

Tenacious D were set to host a tour this year, which was also supposed to encourage voter registration, however the COVID-19 pandemic halted these plans. The band have since been confirmed for the Village of Love live stream benefit, which will also host Angel Olsen, Kathleen Hana and Brittany Howard. Proceeds from this event are set to support Planned Parenthood. Their collaboration with Jack White was released last year for Record Store Day.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer