Angel Olsen Announces New Album Cosmic Waves Volume 1 for December 2024 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson November 12th, 2024 - 12:08 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Angel Olsen has announced Cosmic Waves Volume 1, a compilation featuring new original songs as well as songs covered by Olsen. Cosmic Waves Volume 1 is set to be released on December 6th of this year. This new project comes after Olsen’s last release Forever Means, in 2023.

This is the second release on Olsen’s somethingscosmic, which Olsen describes as a home for her to have “the flexibility to release when and how I want to with the help from my longtime partners at Jagjaguwar.” Following the tour this summer, on the release date, somethingscosmic will present the Cosmic Waves Volume 1 release show at In The Meantime in Los Angeles, with performances from Olsen herself, along with Sarah Grace White, Maxim Ludwig (who Olsen collaborated with before), Camp Saint Helene, Poppy Jean Crawford, Coffin Prick (DJ) and special guests.

Side A features songs originally sung by Crawford, Coffin Prick, Sarah Grace White, Maxim Ludwig and Camp Saint Helene, then on Side B there are covers performed and recorded by Olsen. Each song on this compilation highlights one of Olsen’s favorite artists and shines a light on their talent while showcasing Olsen’s musical stylings and imagination.

The press release for this release explains that “These artists draw from sprawling, myriad sounds, eras and inspirations.” On Cosmic Waves Volume 1 you can hear Crawford’s magnetic growl and heavy guitars, Coffin Prick’s reckless psychedelic fuzz and Sarah Grace White’s hypnotic voice and melodies. The project also features Maxim Ludwig’s meticulous minimalism and Camp Saint Helene’s beautiful folk songs.

Today, the opener for Cosmic Waves Volume 1 “Glamorous” was released. “Glamourous” will be on Side A of the album and will be sung by Crawford. It’s paired with the release of Olsen’s cover of Crawford’s song “The Takeover.”

Olsen spoke on Crawford by saying, “I remember speaking with my good friend Angela Ricciardi about Poppy starring in the film The Giver Gives to Give and was immediately transfixed by her overall vibe and ‘30s era beauty. But it wasn’t until later when Angela shared one of Poppy’s early demo grunge songs with me that I was blown away. Poppy gives me hope that guitar music will come back. She has such a powerful voice made for pop while also having this edge to her that, for me, communicates the kind of rage I can always relate to.”

“Glamorous” by Poppy Jean Crawford:

“The Takeover (Poppy Jean Crawford Cover)” by Angel Olsen:

Regarding the project as a whole, Olsen states, “As someone that emerged into the music scene through a small tape label, I’ve wanted to continue the spirit of discovery and of my debut release, Strange Cacti, while supporting and collaborating with artists and friends whose music I have been moved by. I feel there is something unique and special about covering another artist’s song. We all make it our own, or we try to, but I personally always learn something new about the process when I’m engaging someone else’s words and melodies in such a close way. It’s fun to write and make my own stuff, but listening to and putting myself into various different styles of songs can lead to new ways of thinking and creating.”

You can preorder Cosmic Waves Volume 1 here.

Cosmic Waves Volume 1 Tracklist:

Side A

1. Glamorous – Poppy Jean Crawford

2. Blood – Coffin Prick

3. Ride – Sarah Grace White

4. Make Believe You Love Me – Maxim Ludwig

5. Wonder Now – Camp Saint Helene

Side B

6. The Takeover (Poppy Jean Crawford Cover) – Angel Olsen

7. Swimming (Coffin Prick Cover) – Angel Olsen

8. Sinkhole (Sarah Grace White Cover) – Angel Olsen

9. Born Too Blue (Maxim Ludwig Cover) – Angel Olsen

10. Farfisa Song (Camp Saint Helene Cover) – Angel Olsen