Angel Olsen Joins Maxim Ludwig On Collaborative New Single & Video “Mercury Avenue”

“Mercury Avenue,” the latest single from Maxim Ludwig and Angel Olsen is a captivating indie rock song that channels the spirit of the 80s. Olsen also released “Dream of You” earlier this year. Featuring beautiful harmonies between Olsen and Ludwig, “Mercury Avenue” delves into the emotional journey of changing one’s mind and rediscovering love and hope.

Structurally, the song unfolds with Ludwig’s raw vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and longing. The lyrics, “Help me I’ve changed my mind / Just give me one more night in your arms / You give me something to believe in,” reflect the protagonist’s inner turmoil and desire for a second chance.

Adding depth to the lyrics is the visually impressive music video directed by Angel Olsen and Angela Ricciardi.

Filmed in 16mm in Pismo Beach, California, Ludwig is seen dragging a rowboat across the sand with a rope. He talks about how this storyline is originally inspired by a tale from Greek mythology. In this myth, Sisyphus is cursed to eternally roll a boulder up a hill, only for it to roll back down each time he reaches the top.

However, as the song goes on, Ludwig walks across the sandy terrain and eventually spots Olsen. She’s captivating, standing on top of a ladder in a flowing white dress. A glimmer of hope.

Ludwig explains his fascination with, “The archetype of ‘The Man Out of Place,’ drawing parallels to the music video with iconic film scenes like Jack Nicholson in The Passenger and Harry Dean Stanton in Paris, Texas. These influences highlight the song’s theme of navigating through struggles towards redemption.

Fans, take note that Maxim Ludwig is set to join Angel Olsen on tour this September, gracing intimate venues across California, New York, and New Jersey.

Maxim Ludwig Tour Dates:

08/09/24 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Winery

09/09/24 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

11/09/24 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl

28/09/24 – Albany, NY – The Egg

29/09/24 – Woodstock, NY – The Barn at Levon Helm Studios

30/09/24 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts

