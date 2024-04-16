Angel Olsen Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon April 16th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Angel Olsen has announced her upcoming solo ‘Songs From The Archive’ tour which features support from special guests Maxim Ludwig, Runo Plum, Kyle Ryan and Greg Mendez. The trek will stopping off in California and several Northeastern states throughout September.

Olsen will kick off her tour with a show in Sonoma, California at Gundlach Bundschu Winery on September 8. She will also be playing at Ojai’s Libbey Bowl on the 11th before heading to the East coast. She is scheduled to play at Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Wisconsin on the 20th, The Calbot in Beverly, Massachusetts on the 23rd, Lebanon Opera House in New Hampshire on the 24th, State Theatre in Portland, Maine on the 25th, Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, Massachusetts on the 27th, The Egg in Albany, New York on the 28th and The Barn at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York on the 29th. The trek is set to conclude with a show at Count Basie Center For The Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey on the 30th.

Olsen was included on the forthcoming Lou Reed tribute album The Power of the Heart alongside Afghan Whigs and Lucinda Williams. She also recently collaborated with Lionlimb on “Dream Of You” and with the aforementioned Maxim Ludwig on a cover of Lou Reed’s “I Can’t Stand It.”

Angel Olsen Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

9/8- Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Winery *

9/11 – Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl *

9/20 – Fish Creek, WI @ Door Community Auditorium ^

9/23 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater #

9/24 – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House !

9/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theater !

9/27 – Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music !

9/28 – Albany, NY @ The Egg *

9/29 – Woodstock, NY @ The Barn at Levon Helm Studios *

9/30 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center For The Arts *

with Special Guests

*Maxim Ludwig

^ runo plum

# Kyle Ryan

! Greg Mendez