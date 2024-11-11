Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago is Called Off in 2025

Home News Lauren Rettig November 11th, 2024 - 4:08 PM

Pitchfork has just published a statement saying that the beloved Pitchfork Music Festival will not be returning to Chicago in 2025, ending a two-decade string of festivities that brought a stunning variety of artists across the world to Union Park.

“As the music festival landscape continues to evolve rapidly, we have made the difficult decision to not host Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago in 2025,” the statement begins.

The statement continues with, “This decision was not made lightly. For 19 years, Pitchfork Music Festival has been a celebration of music, art and community – a space where memories were made, voices were amplified and the shared love of music brought us all together. The Festival, while aligned with the taste of the Pitchfork editorial team, has always been a collaborative effort, taking on a life of its own as a vital pillar of the Chicago arts scene. We are deeply grateful to the City of Chicago for being our Festival’s home for nearly two decades, to the artists who graced our stages with unforgettable performances and to the fans who brought unmatched energy year after year. Thank you to At Pluto and the rest of the hardworking Festival team whose dedication and creativity were the backbone of every event, and to the broader community whose spirit and support made the Festival a truly unique experience. And thank you to Mike Reed for founding the Festival and for your inspiring vision.”

The statement ends by saying “Pitchfork will continue to produce events in 2025 and beyond. We look forward to continuing to create spaces where music, culture and community intersect in uplifting ways – and we hope to see you there.”

Besides a cancellation in 2020 for pandemic-related reasons, Pitchfork has been hosting their own music festival every year since 2005 at Union Park. Musicians and artists who have been featured on the festival’s lineup includes JPEGMAFIA and Robyn in 2019, Mitski and The Roots in 2022 and Mannequin Pussy this past year.