Max Cavalera’s Nailbomb Play First Show In 29 Years In Arizona

According to metalinjection.net, Nailbomb took the stage for the first time since 1995 on November 9, at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ, with a totally different lineup. Originally in 1995, Nailbomb was Max Cavalera and Alex Newport of Fudge Tunnel, while Nailbomb in 2024 is Max alongside Igor Cavalera on guitars, with Pig Destroyer guitarist Travis Stone, bassist Johny Chow, Alex Cha of Pig Destroyer on sampler and Adam Jarvis on drums.

Based on the footage, the current lineup of Nailbomb is pretty solid thanks to the killer guitar playing spicing the air with face-smacking riffs, while Max commands the crowd with his powerful voice and stage presence. Although the performance did not consist of the original lineup, Nailbomb still sound amazing live.

Despite Nailbomb only releasing one album in their career, but the band is slated for a show next year’s Bloodstock Open Air and who knows, maybe the band will continue to dazzle people’s minds with their music well into 2025.