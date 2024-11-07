Andreas Kisser Invites Max & Igor Cavalera To Perform At Sepultura’s Final Concert In Brazil

Home News Hunter Graham November 7th, 2024 - 5:46 AM

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarrete

As Sepultura’s farewell tour continues to celebrate the legendary band’s 40-year legacy, longtime guitarist Andreas Kisser has extended a monumental invitation to founding members Max and Igor Cavalera, asking the brothers to join Sepultura onstage for their final concert in Brazil. The concert, set to take place in São Paulo in 2026, marks the culmination of a career that has profoundly influenced the thrash and heavy metal genres.

In a recent interview with Moshpit Passion, Kisser shared his vision for the final show, emphasizing a sense of unity and celebration for both the band and their fans. “We like to invite all the ex-members, including the brothers, Cavalera brothers,” Kisser revealed. “Let’s see what happens. We’re working towards that, to have a big celebration for the fans.”

Kisser’s invite reflects a desire to honor the full legacy of Sepultura, transcending the differences that led to the initial departure of Max and Igor years ago. “We don’t care who is right or wrong,” he explained, acknowledging the long-standing acrimony that once divided the members. “We have different points of view and different perspectives about the same historical events and stuff. So let’s jam, let’s have a good time for the fans, for us, for ourselves, and really close this amazing 43 years or 44, whatever it’s gonna be at the time, in peace with ourselves.”

Max Cavalera, who originally left Sepultura in 1996 to form Soulfly, and Igor, who departed in 2006 to start Cavalera Conspiracy with his brother, have both continued to celebrate Sepultura’s legacy in their own ways. Recently, the brothers have been touring and re-recording early Sepultura material, revisiting their classic albums and reimagining the tracks that first defined their career.

Sepultura’s farewell tour is shaping up to be a true testament to the band’s enduring impact, with plans to record a live album featuring 40 songs from 40 cities. Even amidst lineup changes — including the recent departure of drummer Eloy Casagrande to join Slipknot — the band remains committed to bringing fans a memorable, wide-reaching celebration of their music.

As fans await the final concert, the possibility of seeing Sepultura’s original lineup reunited for one last performance in Brazil is a fitting tribute to a band that has defined Brazilian heavy metal for four decades.

