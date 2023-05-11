Jessie Ware On Featuring Kylie Minogue in New Album: “I Love Her and Regard Her As a Friend”

Home News Zach Monteiro May 11th, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

UK-based singer-songwriter Jessie Ware had recently spoken on what it was like to include Australian singer Kylie Minogue in her latest album That! Feels Good!. Minogue had also been featured as a surprise guest in Ware’s show within the London Brixton Academy.

When she spoke to the New Musical Express regarding Minogue’s appearance in her album, she said “I can’t believe that Kylie Minogue actually did it. I love her and regard her as a friend – but, y’know… Kylie is Kylie! Bless her, she did it from Australia.”

When Ware thought back to working with Minogue along with Arctic Monkeys producer James Ford, she states that her latest album along with her previous released in June 2020 What’s Your Pleasure? is all about her transformation into becoming the artist she wanted to be, as she stated that she values her autonomy and newfound confidence.

Minogue had also made a surprise appearance at Ware’s show last year in May 2022 in Lambeth, London, at the London Brixton Academy. When NME asked Ware if she found it difficult to keep Minogue’s appearance a secret, she said “Well yeah, because I’ve got a big mouth, yes! Also, there was like… zero pressure for her to come, because it was her birthday that night, but Kylie lives for that shit!”

Ware and Minogue have had a close relationship for some time now, seemingly since the latter had appeared on Ware’s podcast Table Manners in September 2020, where the two discussed collaborating on a project in their futures. The project in question would go on to become That! Feels Good! where Minogue can be heard throughout the album.