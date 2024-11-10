Three People Face Charges in Connection to the Death of Liam Payne

Home News Chloe Baxter November 10th, 2024 - 1:33 AM

Three individuals have been charged in connection with the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

According to Consequence, the charges stem from alleged drug-related activity surrounding Payne’s final days.

The singer, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel window, and a toxicology report later revealed that he had multiple substances in his system, including cocaine, benzodiazepine and alcohol.

The recent death of the star has inspired many to speak out in tribute, including Rita Ora and Maggie Rogers.

Two of the charged individuals are allegedly responsible for supplying Payne with drugs, one of whom worked at the hotel where Payne was staying.

A third person, described as a friend of Payne’s, faces charges of abandonment of a person, which carries a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison. This individual, who is said to have posed as Payne’s manager, allegedly failed to inform the artist’s family about his struggles with drugs and did not cooperate with authorities following his death.

This tragic incident has raised questions about the pressures faced by young artists in the music industry. In the wake of Payne’s passing, many celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, have spoken out about the industry’s role in exploiting vulnerable talent.