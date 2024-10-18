Maggie Rogers Plays a Cover of One Direction’s “Night Changes” In Boston As A Tribute to Liam Payne

Home News Chloe Baxter October 18th, 2024 - 3:50 PM

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Liam Payne, Maggie Rogers took to the stage at Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday night. Following the tragic news of Payne’s passing at just 31, the atmosphere was charged with emotion as fans gathered to remember not only the former One Direction member but also the impact his music had on their lives.

According to Stereogum, Rogers began her set, sharing the moment she learned about Payne’s death.

“I was out to dinner with a childhood friend when I got the news,” she told the crowd. “It’s really present when someone so young and talented slips away. I wanted to honor everyone touched by One Direction’s music.”

With that, she sat at the piano, her fingers gliding over the keys as she launched into a poignant solo version of “Night Changes.”

Originally co-written by all five members of One Direction, the song carries a bittersweet message about the fleeting nature of time. In Rogers’ hands, it became a haunting reflection of loss and remembrance. The crowd was silent, swaying softly as her voice filled the arena with emotion.

This performance marked a special moment for fans, serving as a reminder of the powerful connections music creates, a sentiment similarly echoed in Roger’s track Heard It In A Past Life.

Rogers has previously worked with Apple Music reviewing the 100 best albums of all time and

For those wanting to relive the moment, fan footage captures Rogers’ touching rendition, alongside the original “Night Changes” video here.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer.