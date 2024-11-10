Jorja Smith Releases Two New Singles “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go” and Announces European and North American 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig November 10th, 2024 - 2:55 PM

Acclaimed British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith has returned with a stunning double release with “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go”, the latest entries in Smith’s artistic journey. Listen below:





Jorja Smith wrote “Loving You” nearly 10 years ago with Maverick Sabre and producer Ed Thomas; the track was recently rediscovered and revived, merging Smith’s artistic growth with the original magic of the track. “Don’t Let Me Go” was written around the same time and produced by New Machine with vocals from Maverick Sabre; the song explores resilience and connection to the world and others, showcasing Smith’s ability to capture themes of attachment and self-reflection.

Along with two new singles, Smith has also announced tour dates for the US and UK and Ireland. Information about the dates and ticket prices can be found on Smith’s website. Smith will be performing tracks from her second album falling or flying, and fans can expect other recent releases like “Go Go Go” and “High” to make appearances.

Jorja Smith falling or flying 2025 Tour Dates:

02/18/2025 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

02/20/2025 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

02/21/2025 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

02/24/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

02/26/2025 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

03/01/2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

03/02/2025 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

03/04/2025 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

03/07/2025 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

03/08/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

03/10/2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

03/13/2025 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

05/30/2025 – Manchester, UK – O2 Manchester Apollo

05/31/2025 – Wolverhampton, UK – University Civic Hall

06/02/2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

06/05/2025 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

06/06/2025 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith