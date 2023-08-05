Jorja Smith Shares Thrilling New Single “Go Go Go” Ahead of “Falling or Flying” Release

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 5th, 2023 - 3:16 PM

Jorja Smith recently released a new song “Go Go Go.” Her third release of the year seems to be entering into an indie-adjacent lighting. Smith states “GO GO GO’ is kind of an f you song. Why do people have to kiss and tell, kind of vibe.” and, “I’m in my little alternative bag, but I’ve always kind of been in it. People might be like, ‘I didn’t expect this’, but I’m like: ‘well, I would!’” with this single Smith released a new video as well directed by Amber Grace Johnson. Shot in Marseille this video is edgy and moving, and depicts a breakup of an argument scene between two lovers.

While still upbeat, the video and the song portray a strong independent woman looking out for herself in a world that won’t do it for her. Instead of crying and letting him win her back in the video she goes out and lives her life as if nothing happened. With dancing and drinking and funky angles with the camera, the whole video is a complete story from start to finish.

At only two and a half minutes long the song “Go Go Go” may seem short at first but after listening the audience can clearly see Smith is not lacking by any creative or narrative means in this number and the video isn’t either. On all accounts this release is a creative triumph on Smith’s part this song is one to listen to over and over again in anticipation of her new album Flying or Falling set to be released on September 29th. Give “ Go Go Go” a listen below!