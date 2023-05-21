Jorja Smith Announces New Album Falling Or Flying For September 2023 Release

Home News Jaden Johnson May 21st, 2023 - 9:55 PM

Jorja Smith is set to return with her highly anticipated sophomore album, falling or flying, officially releasing on September 29th 2023. With Smith’s last album being her critically acclaimed 2018 debut, Lost and Found, her distinct bridging of jazz and modern contemporary R&B made her a long-lasting force in the industry despite infrequent releases.

In a press release this latest album is described as, “A bold, brave and courageous leap forward from her critically acclaimed debut album Lost and Found – falling or flying is an album that speaks to the musical and emotional era where Jorja is now, and how she got here,” Smith saying, “It’s definitely a journey I’ve just started. That’s what’s crazy. It’s only just begun.”

Most of this album’s production is from the producer duo, Damedame, with studio sessions taking place in Smith’s hometown of Walsall. In the same press release, Smith speaks on the newest record’s subject matter saying, “It touches on breakups, relationships with my friends, relationships with old friends, relationships with myself.” She says. “It’s definitely about a lot of relationships, but every song I write I can sing it to myself.”

Much of the album’s creative conception taking place during the pandemic, Smith viewed it as a time of learning oneself through isolation. She reflected, “I like this world that I’ve just come into. And I’m still figuring things out. Always figuring things out.” She continued, “This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”