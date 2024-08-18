Jorja Smith Releases Colorful Music Video For “High”

Home News Lauren Rettig August 18th, 2024 - 2:20 PM

Following the song’s success last month, Jorja Smith has dropped a music video to accompany her new single “High.” The video depicts Smith partying and celebrating in her hometown of Walsall. Watch the kaleidoscopic video directed by KC Locke below:

Smith elaborated on the creative process by saying “I always wanted to do something with KC! I just wanted to have some fun with this one.” Locke added that working with Smith and “bringing the world of ‘High’ to life” was a “pleasure.”

The music video was an accurate representation of the song, as the lyrics and melody create a fast-paced, joyous atmosphere that is reflected in Locke’s cinematography. Even in shots where the background is not highly visible, the visuals that Smith provides with her makeup, nails and accessories keep the overall aesthetic of the music video present.

The release of “High” follows that of Smith’s previous release, her second album entitled Falling or Flying. After its release in September 2023, the album became a critically acclaimed piece of art, earning Smith a BRIT Nomination at the 2024 ceremony.