Amanda Palmer, Katy Perry & More React To Trump’s Guilty Felony Verdict

Home News Heather Mundinger May 31st, 2024 - 2:40 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Donald Trump, whose supporters often refer to the former U.S. president as simply “45,” have a new number to contend with: 34. In a historic and unprecedented ruling, Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money case. The verdict, delivered yesterday (May 30), marks the first-ever time a U.S. President has been convicted of a crime.

Trump was found guilty of falsifying records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormi Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 presidential elections, which he won. Daniels alleged she had sexual relations with Trump in 2006, an accusation Trump has continued to deny. Per NME, the guilty verdict has sent shockwaves through political and entertainment circles alike – a look at the world of music’s response below:

Amanda Palmer of Dresden Dolls with a hopeful sentiment.

Guilty on all counts.

It gives a woman hope. pic.twitter.com/43JYAJj7uH — Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer) May 31, 2024

Katy Perry keeping it short and to the point.

LFG — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 30, 2024

Bette Midler quoted Robert DeNiro in a statement made on behalf of New Yorkers.

Of course, there are those who believe the verdict will only help Trump to galvanize his base – as he’s already doubling down on his intent to run for candidacy, stating: “The real verdict is gonna be November 5th by the people. They know what happened here, everybody knows what happened here.”

Akademiks tweeted one such example

Donald Trump getting found guilty on 34 felony counts for paying off his side hoe… makes me wanna vote for dat nigga even more. Not even gonna lie. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 30, 2024