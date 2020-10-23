Ice Cube Shares New Video Clarifying He Does Not Support Donald Trump

Home News Roy Lott October 23rd, 2020 - 8:22 AM

Ice Cube on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Ice Cube has now clarified that he is not a Donald Trump supporter after he received backlash for advocating for Trump’s plan to create 3 million jobs for Black Americans along with other things that correspond to Ice Cube’s Contract for Black America Campaign. The rapper launched the CWBA campaign in July to address racism in the US and provide solutions. According to NME, Cube was forced to explain why he’d connected in some way with the Republican Party after many harsh comments from black fans online were made.

In an interview with radio station Hot 97, the rapper explained that the Trump administration contacted him after CWBA went public. “People can always add to it. It’s not my contract. I believe it’s our contract,” Cube said. While he is not supporting Trump in the election, he mentioned that he is a “real, true undecided voter.” In the same interview, he continues saying “White supremacy do turn me off, but it’s everywhere, and it’s on both sides of the aisle. That’s just the reality that we live in, and I’m not naive to that. We’re engulfed in white supremacy, so that’s just something we’re gonna have to fight our way out of.”