St. Vincent Endorses Kamala Harris In U.S. Presidential Election

Home News Juliet Paiz November 4th, 2024 - 1:42 AM

St. Vincent performing their new album, 'All Born Screaming', at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 16 August, 2024

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman

According to NME, St. Vincent has endorsed Kamala Harris in a powerful social media post just days before the presidential election. St. Vincent publicly endorsed Kamala while she emphasized the importance of strong leadership in difficult times. She shared her admiration for the candidate, noting that her grandmother (a significant influence in her life) would have never tolerated this disrespect from former President Trump that St. Vincent feels America is receiving. Her endorsement shows that she favors and believes Harris will commit to justice and equality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent)

In the photo she is seen smoking a cigarette in a shower cap, sunglasses and a bathrobe. Although she does not make it clear what she means by “disrespect” fans suspect that it may have to do with Donald Trump’s stance on abortion. As artists have now been increasingly using their platforms to advocate political change, some fans opinions have swayed.

If her post interested you, you can always find new music by St. Vincent on most platforms as she has recently released a new spanish version of “Flea (Pulga)” last month. We can expect her album ,Todos Nacen Gritando, to release this month.