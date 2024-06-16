LL COOL J Joins Forces With Q-Tip, Rick Ross, & Fat Joe For First New Single In Nearly A Decade “Saturday Night Special”

Following his performance last year on New Year’s Rockin Eve, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and two-time Grammy award-winning artist, LL COOL J makes his triumphant return to music with his new single “Saturday Night Special.” The song features Rick Ross and Fat Joe and was released through Def Jam Recordings / Virgin Music Group. “Saturday Night Special” is the first single from LL COOL J’s anticipated 14th album, The Force (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy). The Force comes after an almost decade-long hiatus.
Regarding his new single and album, LL COOL J goes on to say “ “Saturday Night Special” is just the beginning, there’s a lot more where this came from, and I’m hype for y’all to hear this new record. We’re doing this for the fans and for Hip-Hop culture.”
LL COOL J is teaming up with Coors Light for five exclusive listening experiences this summer, to get fans excited for the release of his new studio album, The Force. These intimate events will allow fans to preview the album, as well as enjoy refreshments provided by Coors Light.
Dates include:
28/06/24 – Los Angeles, CA
10/07/24 – Houston, TX
12/07/24 – Chicago, IL
16/07/24 – Atlanta, GA
02/08/24 – New York, NY
Keep up with LL COOL J, and his new project by following him on Instagram and X.