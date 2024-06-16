LL COOL J Joins Forces With Q-Tip, Rick Ross, & Fat Joe For First New Single In Nearly A Decade “Saturday Night Special”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 16th, 2024 - 1:30 PM

Following his performance last year on New Year’s Rockin Eve, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and two-time Grammy award-winning artist, LL COOL J makes his triumphant return to music with his new single “Saturday Night Special.” The song features Rick Ross and Fat Joe and was released through Def Jam Recordings / Virgin Music Group. “Saturday Night Special” is the first single from LL COOL J’s anticipated 14th album, The Force (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy). The Force comes after an almost decade-long hiatus. “Saturday Night Special” was named after the revolver class with the same name. The new single touches on topics such as the harsh realities and intricate dynamics of life and the code of ethics that governs it. In this song, LL COOL J shines a light on key players found in the hustle, such as the “greedy killer” and “daredevil type”. Overall, the song has an emphasis on self-preservation and strategic interaction, with the core message being one of trust and reciprocity in the hustle. LL COOL J’s new single “Saturday Night Special” is available to stream now. A music video was also released to accompany “Saturday Night Special.” It’s a minimalist black and white music video shot in Miami, Florida, directed by JakeTheShooter, with creative direction from HiHat.