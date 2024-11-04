Morrissey’s Dallas Show Cut Short After Fans Climb Onstage & Reportedly Injure Security Guard

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2024 - 3:00 PM

According to loudiwre.com, during his concert on November 2, Morrissey’s Dallas show was cut short when fans rushed the stage. Following his set, the singer returned to the spotlight to perform “First of the Gang to Die” and the concertgoers began jumping on stage.The incident started when a woman climbed up from the crowd to grab Morrissey’s hand and soon enough, a man and another woman followed in pursuit.

Things escalated from there when Morrissey’s security guards, who had been carefully managing the initial invaders, quickly decided to whisk the vocalist backstage to safety and Morrissey did not not return to complete the performance. Also, TMZ has reported that one bodyguard was injured during the on stage incident.

While Morrissey is known for his engaging and dynamic performances, he has a reputation for canceling shows. In 2018 he pulled the plug on a run of dates due to “logistical circumstances,” while an incident with Italian police led him to cancel a string of shows there in 2017. Further back through the past few decades, some will find many instances of postponed or nixed shows, with excuses ranging from medical issues to Morrissey’s refusal to perform at venues serving meat.