Morrissey Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2024 - 2:50 PM

According to nme.com, Morrissey has announced a North American tour that will start on Halloween. The artist will kick off the tour in Houston before making stops in Dallas, Little Rock, Birmingham, Knoxville, Durham, Baltimore, Newark, Atlantic City, Rochester, Flint and other cities. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

While talking about the upcoming shows, touring guitarist Jesse Tobias says: “There is currently something happening, a finesse and ferocity coming from Morrissey and the band that is unparalleled to anything I’ve seen in my tenure as Morrissey’s guitarist for over 21 years. It’s an infectious excitement coming from him directly manifesting through the band and into the audience leaving everyone in a euphoric state.”

The musician adds: “As much as he and the band have historically been put against the ropes, doubted, disregarded and judged while others are given a free pass, Morrissey and the band will liberate and astound everyone with our forthcoming releases and shows … that’s if you are open to music as a method for change and genuine excitement.”

Morrissey Tour Dates

10/31 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

11/2 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

11/4 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center Performance Hall

11/6 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

11/7 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

11/9 – Durham, NC – Durham – Performing Arts Center

11/12 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric – Baltimore

11/13 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

11/15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

11/16 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

11/19 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort

11/20 – Flint, MI – Capitol Theater

11/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

11/23 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre