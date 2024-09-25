Chappell Roan States She Will Vote For Kamala Harris In 2024 Election, But Refuses to Give an Endorsement

Home News Maleah Rowe September 25th, 2024 - 8:07 PM

Rising pop star Chappell Roan spoke in an interview with The Guardian, detailing her views on the government. “I have so many issues with our government in every way,” she says. “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides,” she states.

This statement caused uproar in social media, leaving people divided about her stance in the presidential election. Comments under a post on X like “This is her way of saying she’s a conservative.” and “she’s so real, seeing a popstar not be a sellout is so refreshing”, there are several discourses about her true political stance.

Her statement also caught criticism from critics, due to her declining “an invitation to perform at a White House LGBTQ+ Pride event earlier this year…Roan said she made the decision over the White House’s position on the war in Gaza, telling the outlet, ‘I won’t be a monkey for Pride,’” as reported by CNN.

Now, Roan has taken it upon herself to clear any confusion on her statement in a 2-minute TikTok video. “You know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signaling … actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement,” she states. “So, hearing from my mouth if you’re still wondering – no, I’m not voting for (Donald) Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people, and I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in.”

She followed up with a 3-minute video captioned “I’m done talking about it. If you don’t get what I’m saying from this, its a lost cause. And I’m not forcing you to agree with me”, stating that she’s “…voting for f**king Kamala, but I’m not settling for what has been offered, because that’s questionable.”

View her full statements below: